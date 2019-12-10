Thanks to the rise of the rap community, freedom has a whole new voice. And with that, we mean freedom to be able to wear the wackiest of clothes before setting that stage on fire. We know how important it is to look like your profession, rappers, so we raided the Lokhandwala market to find the best shops that do quirky jackets, shoes, and other accessories right. Check 'em out!
Ek Number: Rapper Log, Slay It In Style With These Lokhandwala Stores
Chokolate
The sneakers here are pure stage goals. You'll get the shiny golden ones, black ones with a little bit of gold, some white shoes with silver beads on them, and saucy red sneakers with polish that all go so well with a wacky jacket to make you feel confident while you're performing.
Shell Out: INR 3,000 onward
Funky Boys
Funky Boys is true to its name. For starters, their name-board is done up in red, green and blue and font's pretty cool. They do jackets (there's a red one with white beads all over, and we can imagine a Divine acing it on stage) huge and funky shoes, belts, and so much more.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
Cloak and Dapper
If you're a minimalist kind of a rapper, Cloak and Dapper has some really elegant, yet funky options for blazers in bright red, yellow or grey. They also do a lot of cool denim jackets that can be customized, in case you want your name or its initial's added at the back of the jacket.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
Cow Boyz
They've got these funky neon shades in different patterns that look pretty dapper. There's also a black hoodie with a silver cap that easily steals the show at Cow Boyz. We really don't know why the name's that but doesn't bother us much because the stuff inside is killer!
Shell Out: INR 1,500 onward
Rockstar
Rockstar has killer safari pants, chinos, baggy tees, super large hoodies, and sunglasses in quirky shapes that go well with the outfit to complete the look. It also customises shoes and belts for you with initials in case you need one.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward
Asiatic - The Men's Boutique
We love this one for its floral blazers and suits. And if you're fond of wacky colors that hit the eye too hard, but are perf to kill it on a show, then you've got to bookmark this for without fail.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
