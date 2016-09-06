Grab Attar, Shawarmas And Kaftans On Colaba's Very Own Arab Street

Tom Ford made the smell of oud popular, we know. But this smell that’s associated with Arabs is strong, long-lasting and one that takes a little getting used to. And if you’re a sucker for that woody fragrance, all you need to is take a walk down this street which can boast of about a dozen perfume and attar stores – small and big – all located almost next to each other.

While the most popular store, Ajmal is perennially crowded, there are other small stores too, such as Al-Habib Kambodi, that sell popular middle-eastern fragrances in attar and perfume form. Indian fragrances can cost about INR 100 for a 3ml bottle, and an imported fragrance will cost around INR 1,500 for the same quantity.