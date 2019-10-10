This Super Cool Bar In Powai Is Goals, Drop By Now!

In the hub of a place like Powai, there is this super cool bar that has come up. The place has quite subtle interiors with quirky quotes which is the main attraction of the place, makes it a one of a kind place. The place is perfect to enjoy your weekends with a group of friends. The choice of music is surely going to set you grooving with the food and the alcohol. The staff here is quite courteous and they suggest you the best with the options present here. Must try would be: 1- Hulk- A green apple-based drink you wouldn't want to miss if you wished to stay sober. 2- Redbull Twist- cranberry based mocktail topped with red bull can make it one of a kind drink. 3- Ice Tea - traditional and simple ice tea. 4- Passionate- an orange-based mocktail which has a bit of milk-based mocktail. 5- Greek Salad - The traditionally made greek salad with feta cheese and having a mild lemon dressing making it a refreshing salad. 6- Dragon Chicken- A Chinese based appetizer with a bit of spiciness and probably the softest chicken one could have. 7- Nachos- one of the most popularly picked appetizers mainly the best to be had with the group of friends and the best of the nachos is the fondue cheese as a topping. 8- Zafrani Biryani- A very well made and aromatic biryani I have very had. The fried onions add charm to the biryani and its served with raita making it a balanced dish. 9- Rasmalai Tres Leches- a very simple and a rich kind of dessert with a ras malai based sponge cake with almond milk making the best mix together. 10- Chocolate Truffle Slice- a very classic chocolate truffle cake which probably one shouldn't miss out. Its a must try one. A mention to Aakash for serving us and making our experience at the knotty yard the best one.