LBBPhotoStory: Check Out These Photos Of A 146-Year-Old Library In South Mumbai

The gorgeous David Sassoon Library and Reading Room is known to one and all. Located overlooking Kala Ghoda, the library since its completion in 1870 has been home to many students and readers who find solace sitting in the beautiful reading room or walking through its corridors. Being one of the oldest buildings in the city, the library ha also been made a part of the list of 145 old buildings that have been declared as protected monuments by the government. Here, we take you through this magnificent library with these amazing pictures. Like what you see? You can become a member of the library by applying on their online membership form here. The cost is INR 5,000 annually.