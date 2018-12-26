Learn the Viennese Waltz, a beautiful and romantic form of ballroom dance at the Arts in Motion studio.
Old-School Romance, Anyone? Learn The Viennese Waltz & Other Ballroom Dances Here
What Makes It Awesome
The Arts in Motion studios which are in Khar & Sion have got amazing ballroom classes, with a hint of a motive to bring back the slow and beautiful form of dance style in the ballroom. They focus on the Viennese Waltz but teach other types – the foxtrot, tango, waltz, and more. At the Khar studio, the class is taught every Saturday from 5pm–7pm and is an open class. At the studio in Sion, the classes go on all Sunday for different levels. The fee is about INR 3,800 for 12 hours of class.
Pro-Tip
Whether you want to go with your SO, or go solo, immerse yourself in gorgeous music, learn new forms of dance, and who knows, it may become something you love to do.
