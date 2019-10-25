Munch On These Amazing Ice Cream Sandwiches At This Outlet In Churchgate!

Yesterday bumped into K.Rustoms one of the legendary ice cream parlours in town serving flavoured sandwich ice cream for ages. Heavily crowded with people who had been to marine drive and nearby restaurants. So many flavours displayed on the wall. We felt greedy and went for the below-listed flavours. Ice Cream: 1> Paan – Actual paan flavour you can sense with the first bite of it. Soothing and chilling. If you can’t go for the actual paan then try out the paan flavoured here. 2> Rum & Raisin – Mixed feeling I had on this one as it was Rum & raisins flavour. With the first bite, I was on cloud nine. Feels like rum is kept to freeze for hours and then take out. With small chunks of raisins added to it gave a trippy feeling. 3> Mint – During our childhood days for me and others reading it we tend to munch on chloromint candies any time of the day. This here gave the same taste only difference was candy here is huge and chilled. A must try on summers to beat the heat. 4> Doodhi - Ever thought of Doodhi Halwa flavoured ice cream? Head to K Rustoms for an altogether different experience. Highly Recommended…. We scream use scream we all scream for Sandwich Ice Cream at K. Rustoms!