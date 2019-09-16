Wanna Brunch? Head Over To This Amazing Cafe In Andheri West

The duplex bar and cafe is a two-tiered cafe, hence the name. This place is located near Veera Desai in Andheri West. This is a moderated sized outlet with good seating place. The lower part of the cafe is a bit cosy while the upper part is spacious. One can also enjoy live sports streaming in the upper deck of this cafe. The interiors here are very good especially the wall frames of some of the famous dialogues and the graffiti of a giraffe on the wall. Also, Bollywood and English songs played here are amazing. Coming to the food, this place is good for brunch as they serve both Indian and Firangi dishes. You have quite some choices for drinks like different types of mocktails, fresh fruit juices and beverages. They serve both Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian dishes and they're equally good. The Pesto Chicken Pizza is recommended. They serve waffles and pancakes with 4 types of toppings with Nutella being the best. You also have an option to eat something healthy here unlike other restaurants. In frame- Let's Go Fishing Burger Pesto Chicken Pizza Pancakes with Nutella Waffles with Cream and Fresh Fruits Pink Panther Mocktail Chilly Vrusted Grilled Fish