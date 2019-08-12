Wanna Dive Straight Into An Amazing Weekend? Drop By BKC Dive

img-gallery-featured
Bars

BKC DIVE

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pinnacle Corporate Park, Ground Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you're in BKC, nothing comes to my mind unless you don't visit BKC Dive. It is situated in BKC, Mumbai. The ambience of the place is quite stunning. It has this old reggae style dining furniture along with a mix of modern vibes. The acoustic performance events which happen in most evenings are quite lit. The service, on the other hand, is pretty good as well. We had ordered the following food items. Appetizers: -Teriyaki Chicken Skewers -Butter Garlic Prawns Mains: -Chicken Stroganoff -Chicken Manchurian Sizzler Cocktails: -The Big Dive LIIT -Whiskey Sour Dessert: -Chocolate Mousse Overall, it was an amazing place to spend this delightful evening.

What Could Be Better?

They could improve the sanitation of the washrooms.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae.

Bars

BKC DIVE

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pinnacle Corporate Park, Ground Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default