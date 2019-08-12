Wanna Dive Straight Into An Amazing Weekend? Drop By BKC Dive

If you're in BKC, nothing comes to my mind unless you don't visit BKC Dive. It is situated in BKC, Mumbai. The ambience of the place is quite stunning. It has this old reggae style dining furniture along with a mix of modern vibes. The acoustic performance events which happen in most evenings are quite lit. The service, on the other hand, is pretty good as well. We had ordered the following food items. Appetizers: -Teriyaki Chicken Skewers -Butter Garlic Prawns Mains: -Chicken Stroganoff -Chicken Manchurian Sizzler Cocktails: -The Big Dive LIIT -Whiskey Sour Dessert: -Chocolate Mousse Overall, it was an amazing place to spend this delightful evening.