Explore The Nepalese Cuisine At This Amazing Restaurant In Khar!

Casual Dining

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Khar, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rohan Plaza, 5th Floor, 5th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Yeti is one of the best rooftop open lounges in Khar. It is situated on the 5th floor of the Rohan Plaza. It had a different groovy vibe coming from the well designed open roof ambience. The service of this place is extremely good. This restaurant specializes in Nepali cuisines which were quite different than the other food outlets. We had ordered the following items. Appetizers: Shabalay 3 Piece Chicken Macha Tareko Main Course: Kokra Ko Ledo Chicken Chilly Garlic Fried Rice Cocktails: Dewars Whiskey Sour Rhode Island Iced Tea Food: 4/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 4/5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Bae

