Explore The Nepalese Cuisine At This Amazing Restaurant In Khar!

Yeti is one of the best rooftop open lounges in Khar. It is situated on the 5th floor of the Rohan Plaza. It had a different groovy vibe coming from the well designed open roof ambience. The service of this place is extremely good. This restaurant specializes in Nepali cuisines which were quite different than the other food outlets. We had ordered the following items. Appetizers: Shabalay 3 Piece Chicken Macha Tareko Main Course: Kokra Ko Ledo Chicken Chilly Garlic Fried Rice Cocktails: Dewars Whiskey Sour Rhode Island Iced Tea Food: 4/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 4/5