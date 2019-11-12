Gorge On Some Amazing North Indian Delights At This Andheri Outlet!

Casual Dining

Butter Chicken Factory

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

480-B, Opp. Marks & Spencer’s, Kavi Ram Basakhetre Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Butter Chicken Factory is a small place in Andheri West and is always packed. The kulchas were amazing, fresh and soft. A popular Indian flatbread prepared mainly with spiced potatoes and paneer stuffing. It is an ideal bread from North Indian or Punjabi cuisine served in both fine dining restaurants and street food vendors.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Other Outlets

Butter Chicken Factory

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Silver Croft Building, Shop 7, 16th & 33rd Road Junction, Bandra West, Mumbai

Butter Chicken Factory

Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai
3.8

Inorbit Mall, 2nd Floor, F-12, New Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

