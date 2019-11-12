Butter Chicken Factory is a small place in Andheri West and is always packed. The kulchas were amazing, fresh and soft. A popular Indian flatbread prepared mainly with spiced potatoes and paneer stuffing. It is an ideal bread from North Indian or Punjabi cuisine served in both fine dining restaurants and street food vendors.
Gorge On Some Amazing North Indian Delights At This Andheri Outlet!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Versova
Great For
Under ₹500
Family, Bae
Other Outlets
