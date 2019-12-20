Budgeted Getaway? Book Your Stay At This Beautiful Homestay In Lonavala

Want a fun weekend getaway with your friends or family? Plan your visit to Lonavala right now. Solitaire Villa in Lonavala is 4 BHK villa which accommodates 12 people. Each bedroom is attached to a private gallery with each having a scenic view! This Villa also has its private lawn. It also has a private dome tree house like area in the corner where you are allowed to booze and guess what? You have a Barbeque grill machines available. And the cutest part is that the Two big German Shepherds guard the Villa in the absence of the caretaker who resides beside the Villa! We were a group of 9 friends during this visit and this cost us Rs.1000 per person!! You can contact the owner directly to book this Amazing Homestay. Mr. Tariq Vora: 9322842916