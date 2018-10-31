Want Affordable And Stylish Footwear? Look No Further, This Online Store Is The Place To Go!

Street Style Store is an online shop where you can find various footwear, dresses, bags, tops, and blouses and also innovative gifting products. The products are affordable and extremely fashionable. You can find brogues, oxfords, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, wedges and more. They also have Kolhapuris, traditional and festive looking flats. Apart from the shoes, they have a variety of bags and clothes. For the gifting options, they have teas which come with cute tags, mugs, and frames that are suitable for every occasion, key chains, and gorgeous wooden jewellery boxes.
The delivery takes from three to 21 days. It depends on your area how long it would take. So be prepared to be a little patient, for it is worth it!
They also have amazing offers like The pairs of shoes at INR 999. It's a win-win for us.
All in all this is the perfect store to find everything you need with an added bonus of reasonable pricing.
