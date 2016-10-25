Try The Belly Dancing Class That Jacqueline Fernandez Swears By

KOHL Belly Dance Movement founded by dancers Dipika Vijay and Sanjana Muthreja, both of whom have been belly dancing for almost a decade now, is the belly dancing centre most enthusiasts in Mumbai head to. They have a team of seven internationally trained instructors, and the Kohl Team travels to four to five countries every year to up the anté.

They teach, learn and perform at all the international festivals/fests/retreats that they attend including placing like Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, California, Las Vegas, Oregon and China. They also train several known faces and actors such as Jacqueline Fernandez.

Currently with seven branches with weekday and weekend options at Kandivali, Andheri, Powai, Khar, Charni Road, Sion and Mulund, they plan to expand further. Each session lasts for one hour, and for a trial session you pay INR 500, and to enroll for regular classes you pay INR 3,800 for one-and-a-half months.