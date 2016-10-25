If you want to get your body in shape all while having fun, then take a look at this belly dancing class, Kohl Belly Dance Movement in Mumbai that promises you both.
Try The Belly Dancing Class That Jacqueline Fernandez Swears By
What's It About?
Always been fascinated with belly dancing but have been too afraid to try it? Worry no more because while it’s a little tough in nature, this dance form is packed with plenty of fun and promises great results. Firstly, belly dance is an expressive dance form which heavily focuses on the movements of your torso. The graceful hip drops, rolls, and pivots of this dance form utilise muscle groups in the abdomen, pelvis, trunk, spine, and neck, working with the body instead of against it. One exhilarating belly dancing session and you’re sure to fall in love with it. And it comes with major benefits too.
Where Should I Learn?
KOHL Belly Dance Movement founded by dancers Dipika Vijay and Sanjana Muthreja, both of whom have been belly dancing for almost a decade now, is the belly dancing centre most enthusiasts in Mumbai head to. They have a team of seven internationally trained instructors, and the Kohl Team travels to four to five countries every year to up the anté.
They teach, learn and perform at all the international festivals/fests/retreats that they attend including placing like Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, California, Las Vegas, Oregon and China. They also train several known faces and actors such as Jacqueline Fernandez.
Currently with seven branches with weekday and weekend options at Kandivali, Andheri, Powai, Khar, Charni Road, Sion and Mulund, they plan to expand further. Each session lasts for one hour, and for a trial session you pay INR 500, and to enroll for regular classes you pay INR 3,800 for one-and-a-half months.
So, We're Thinking...
Who wouldn’t like to shake their hips and learn sexy moves, all while staying very fit? If you’re truly interested in this dance form, we suggest you give it a shot.
