Avoid Microplastics In Sea Salt By Trying Out These Desert Salts!

Lunn's salt brings you salt extracted from groundwater from the pristine sand dunes of Rajasthan. This product was introduced to bring industrial free and no preservatives and to avoid microplastics in sea salt. Microplastics are small pieces of plastic less than 0.2 inches produced due to non-degradation of plastic which gets mixed in seawater and those same pieces of plastic gets mixed with our salt. The effects are harmful and hence Lunn's salt is just the right product for you. Lunn means "salt " in Rajasthani dialect and hence stands the name.