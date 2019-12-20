No matter what you are in the mood for, your first tattoo, your fifth one or a touch-up/correction to an existing tattoo, this quaint little Tattoo Studio in Irla is the place for you. I have found it to be one of the nicest places in the city to get inked plus these guys really know what they are doing and will make the tattoo of your dreams, with some next level artistic skill, that is sure to leave you smiling. What's more, these guys are also really affordable compared to most other tattoo parlours in the city, so you can get an epic tattoo and not burn a hole in your pocket! The best part is, if you don't know what you want, the super friendly staff will take you through a massive catalogue of designs that you can choose from.
Want To Get Inked? Then Inkspired Tattoo Studio In Irla Is Just The Place For You!
Their Parlour is a bit hard to find, but thankfully it's in the only mall in Irla, so keep a look out for it. Hint: There are loads of mobile stores on the ground floor of this mall, keep a look out for them.
Be open to creativity. If you are not a 100% sure of the design you want, let Nishant {the guy who owns the place and has loads of experience tattooing people} create a design for you based on your idea. He is really good, so rest assured your design will be awesome. Also take an appointment before you go, these guys get a lot of customers, so to avoid a lot of waiting call them first.
They also make some pretty epic custom painted shoes. So if you want some kicks to go with your new tattoo you can get them here too.
