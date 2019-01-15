Want To Have The Best Vegetarian Food In Borivali?Then Head Out To This Place

My experience in Spice Republic Green was wonderful. The ambience was great and the food incredible. So now coming to the food I had;- Green apple mojito: Cool and refreshing are the best to describe this drink. Lovely green apple mojito with lemon taste. Awesome should definitely try this one. Hazel dream: This drink is for the chocolate lovers!! The presentation was unique and perfect. This drink is a combination of cream, Nutella and chocolate soil. Must have this for the taste. Pizza pop fries: Basically replaced the pizza base with fries. The fries were super good. Not undercooked. Perfect and yet had a crisp to it. The toppings were mozzarella cheese, black olives, jalapenos and some oregano and chilli flakes as seasoning. Loved the taste. Thai basil with cottage cheese and assorted dry veggies: I had the Thai basil dry in non-vegetarian before which was brownish in texture whereas this was green textured but the taste was absolutely amazing. Its sweet in taste at first, followed by tingling spiciness. The paneer could be a bit softer but loved the veggies. Veg pulao: This place changes the definition of veg pulao. Really awesome taste and lovely experience, definitely a must have!