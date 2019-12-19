Get Your Hair Coloured From This Celebrity Favourite Salon In Vile Parle

Salons

Kromakay Salons & Academy

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.5

Amber Building, Shop 1 & 2, Near HSBC Bank, 10th Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Get your hair coloured from this amazing salon, Kromakay. They will never break your heart and will choose the best highlights for you according to your skin tone. They have many branches Khar, Juhu, Westin and many more. The best part is it is celebrities favourites & if you are lucky enough you will spot a celebrity.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

