Want To Pamper Yourself With Good Food? London Taxi Is The Place To Be!

Had a splendid time having lunch at London Taxi this weekend. Before coming to the great food this place has, I would like to mention the swift and warm service these guys provided. The entire duration of the menu was done meticulously, their portion size was apt for one person and the serving turnaround was super quick. The ambience is pretty chilled out for lunch with your gang. Well equipped with a very nicely done bar which runs across the entire length of the restaurant. The entire ambience has a very no-nonsense feel to it! Coming to the food, after a long while I actually enjoyed both, looking and eating what was served on my plate. Impeccable presentation skills with some great fusion dishes which worked wonders! Drinks: The Charcoal Lemonade, Rose & Cucumber with Gin & Tonic and the Lavender Cocktail were as refreshing to have as they looked! Appetisers: I began with Thai Prawns Broth and I genuinely do not remember having a Prawns Broth this delicious ever. Highly recommended if you love seafood. Next up was Watermelon Fetta Mousse Salad, which in itself was a refreshing way to begin any meal. The fusion of watermelon with Fetta synced very well. The Morrocon Fish Tikka was up next which packed a strong aroma and flavour of the spices wrapped inside a very well cooked and tender fish fillet. Mains: The Mutton Kheema Pav and the Daal Makhani with Cheddar Cheese Kulchas were a delight to the taste buds. If you love Indian comfort food, you would not like to miss out on these two. Next up was a fusion dish called Slow Cooked Chicken Breast with Khichdi and Mushroom sauce, though the quality of the chicken could have been better, the combination of khichdi and mushroom sauce won our hearts, kudos to the chef to have attempted this! Desserts: These guys definitely know how to make their desserts look good along with them being lip smacking! Dark Belgian Chocolate with Whiskey Mousse is recommended, at the same time Kootu Payasam cake should not be missed out! Overall, a very pleasing experience and worth every Penny!