Fusion Kitchen: An Amalgamation Of Global Cuisine With A Pretty Decor!

The Fusion Kitchen- The name speaks for itself. Fusion cuisine combines elements of various types of culinary traditions which originates from different countries or cultures. The Fusion Kitchen serves Chinese, Italian, Continental, Mexican, Indian. This outlet is located at New Link Rd, Andheri West (Lokhandwala). We tried: •Overloaded Nachos- Spinach base green tortilla, topped with beans, bell peppers, Cheese sauce. Served with Salsa and Cheese Dip. Do try this if you visit this outlet. It’s A perfect Appetizer to start your Meal. •Sriracha Cottage Cheese- Paneer marinated to perfection cooked in authentic Sriracha sauce. Looking for something spicy then worth trying this appetizer. •Farmers own Pizza- Authentic pizza sauce-slathered one the base topped with Various Veggies, zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli and jalapeño. •Stuffed Veggies with Herb Sauce- Cuisine comprises of a vegetable patty, steam rice, garlic bread and green herb sauce. The sauce had an overpowering coriander flavour. •Stuffed Cottage Cheese Parmesan- Mozzarella Cheese stuffed in Fried Cottage Cheese topped with Parmesan baked to perfection with Arrabbiata sauce. Served with Potato Wedges. The portion was good serves 2-3. •Magnum Shake- A magnum bar dipped in a Chocolate Milkshake. The glassware was garnished with Chocolate Dip and dry fruits. •Blueberry Cheesecake- A biscuit layer base with light, fluffy and cream Cheesecake topped with sinful layers of blueberry. This is pure bliss. Don’t this twice before ordering this dessert. A must-try if you are visiting this outlet. Taste: 4.5/5 Staff: 5/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 4.5/5 Hygiene: 4/5 Value for Money: 4.5/5 Overall it was a great experience visiting Fusion Kitchen. The service was excellent, friendly and polite staff has been recruited. The ambience is also pretty good also one can enjoy live sports screenings.