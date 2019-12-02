Warehouse Kitchen Serves Delish Food In Malad

Warehouse Kitchenbar: Newly opened lounge in Malad! It has three levels, each distinct from the other. The ambience is well thought. Coming to food, some amazing variety on the menu. From attractive cocktails to great bar nibbles, the place is surely a fun party hub. What we tried & loved: * Panner Cheese Tikki: the taste of both was evident and not overpowering each other. Great taste. * Pizza Veg Deluxe: loaded with veggies and lots of cheese, it’s irresistible. * Sangria: not the best one we have had, but a good one to have with your meal! * Oriental Cigar Roll: this was the best dish, a good combination of spices & flavours! Overall, the place takes your heart with a killer presentation. Despite being a vegetarian, I loved how creatively the non-veg dishes were presented. Definitely a deal for everyone. We ended with a chocolate ganache pastry that was to die for!