If you are a cinema lover, block your calendar for an interesting film to watch every Friday at the Films Division of India, Peddar Road, that too free of cost.
Spent Too Much This Week? Here's Where You Can Watch Free Movies Every Friday
FD-zone is a collaborative effort of Films Division with independent film-makers to organise regular curated screenings of documentaries, short films, animation films and avant-garde, meaningful cinema. For every screening, a curator- who is usually an independent film-maker curating the screenings voluntary basis a mixture of films of Films Division and independent film makers- curates the evening in accordance with a theme of his/her choice. This is the only place in Mumbai that screens a film every week. The space has been created for film-makers to watch, discuss and debate. Independent film-makers can also come and curate films of their own choice.
All the screenings at the FD-Zone are free and open to all. Join the community page to get daily updates of the screenings which take place on Friday evenings at 6:30pm.
