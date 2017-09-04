Spent Too Much This Week? Here's Where You Can Watch Free Movies Every Friday

FD-zone is a collaborative effort of Films Division with independent film-makers to organise regular curated screenings of documentaries, short films, animation films and avant-garde, meaningful cinema. For every screening, a curator- who is usually an independent film-maker curating the screenings voluntary basis a mixture of films of Films Division and independent film makers- curates the evening in accordance with a theme of his/her choice. This is the only place in Mumbai that screens a film every week. The space has been created for film-makers to watch, discuss and debate. Independent film-makers can also come and curate films of their own choice.

All the screenings at the FD-Zone are free and open to all. Join the community page to get daily updates of the screenings which take place on Friday evenings at 6:30pm.