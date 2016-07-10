Want To Watch Or Host A Secret Concert? Head To Sofar

The location of the venue is a secret to all and is only revealed a little while before the event to those who have been selected to attend it. Plus, the curated line-up is undisclosed as well. Sofar events are usually held in a person like yourself’s living room, so expect an intimate affair of around 50 or so people, with none of the noise and distractions of a gig in a pub, and some brilliant raw music.

If you love music, trying new things, and aren’t allergic to surprises, this is for you.