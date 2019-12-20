Chew On This: Did You Know That Mamagoto Has A Secret Menu?

Since we suck at keeping secrets, here it is. You can start with a tangy, spicy veg Thai glass noodle salad {INR 349} or Gomai salad for INR 349 {blanched spinach with a sesame- flavoured} dressing that makes a comeback. The smoky grilled aubergine robata {INR 399} from their first ever menu comes with sliced aubergines grilled on a coal-fired robata and dressed with a super mirin and a sake glaze. The sticky rice in banana leaf Chinese-style {INR 399} comes with options of chicken or shiitake mushrooms.Fragrant Indonesian curry on rice in a lotus leaf borrows its flavour from turmeric and lemongrass scented curry in coconut milk and chillies {INR 499 onwards}.

Relive street hawker style magic with Tom Kha’s Cousin or coconut based soupy flat rice noodles with veggies. Katsudon or panko crusted chicken or veggies come on a bed of sake infused rice and s pells comfort food in a bowl. Try the classic Lamb rendang with a Malaysian Flatbread and if you are a seafood lover go for shrimp in spicy sour sauce.