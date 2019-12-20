Chew On This: Did You Know That Mamagoto Has A Secret Menu?
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Mamagoto, our favourite fun Asian eatery, has a secret menu that is open to only a few. We discover what’s on the plate.
What Is It?
A secret menu that will only be available to those who have an invitation from Mamagoto in the form of a text message or email.
Chow Down
Since we suck at keeping secrets, here it is. You can start with a tangy, spicy veg Thai glass noodle salad {INR 349} or Gomai salad for INR 349 {blanched spinach with a sesame- flavoured} dressing that makes a comeback. The smoky grilled aubergine robata {INR 399} from their first ever menu comes with sliced aubergines grilled on a coal-fired robata and dressed with a super mirin and a sake glaze. The sticky rice in banana leaf Chinese-style {INR 399} comes with options of chicken or shiitake mushrooms.Fragrant Indonesian curry on rice in a lotus leaf borrows its flavour from turmeric and lemongrass scented curry in coconut milk and chillies {INR 499 onwards}.Relive street hawker style magic with Tom Kha’s Cousin or coconut based soupy flat rice noodles with veggies. Katsudon or panko crusted chicken or veggies come on a bed of sake infused rice and s pells comfort food in a bowl. Try the classic Lamb rendang with a Malaysian Flatbread and if you are a seafood lover go for shrimp in spicy sour sauce.
So, We're Saying...
If you’ve been missing the old favourites or just like the idea of eating something that nobody is, then head to Mamagoto. The secret menu is only at their Bandra and Kala Ghoda outlets, so visit accordingly.
Also On Mamagoto
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)