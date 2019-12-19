We Found Sarees For All Occasions From This Ghatkopar Store

Ghatkopar East, as we discovered, has a fantastic array of shopping options, and we stumbled upon this expansive saree store, just 5 minutes from the station. The store is packed with a wide selection of sarees, and they're well organised and have separate counters for the different types of sarees they carry.

We spotted entire sections dedicated to bandhani-style bright tie-and-dye sarees, silks, bridal wear, chaniya cholis and lehengas too. What's great is that their collection keeps being updated and they have a constantly changing range that's updated as per the festive season too. If you love sarees, don't miss out on browsing their range - there's bright bandhanis, elegant chanderis, simple cotton sarees, traditional kota sarees, heavy sarees for brides and more.

Prices start at INR 500 and can range up to 25k, depending on the style you choose.