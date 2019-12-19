If you’ve always questioned the necessity of expensive shoes that don’t last more than a few months, we’ve found an oasis of trendy, comfy and long-lasting shoes at La-Judie in Bandra.
We Found Sneakers, Juttis, Oxfords And More Under INR 800 At This Hidden Gem
What Makes It Awesome
We found a whole range of shoes here, ranging from Oxfords to sneakers at very affordable rates. The oxfords, starting at INR 700, were our first catch. They seem ideal for dinner dates, interviews or a cup of coffee with a friend. We like their power to give any outfit a classic twist. Add some Brit swag to your wardrobe? Pip pip, old chap.
We also found some floral pattern sneakers starting at INR 650 that are sure to add a whimsical touch to a lot of our outfits. They can instantly quirk up a plain dress or the classic white T-shirt and blue jeans combo. We think they’re the perfect garnish for that otherwise mundane grey dress.
The plain whites are totally in rage now, and just for INR 850 remind us of our school shoes {the ones worn with House dresses, you remember right?}, only these are cooler. Denim skirts, three-fourths or dungarees with shirts – they are your best buddies for a Sunday brunch. They’ll easily double up as your dancing shoes for a night-out.
They also had some fusion jootis, starting at INR 500, which are perfect for the festive season. Comfortable and easy-to-wear, these are timeless and go perfectly well with your kurtis {when you’re feeling the ethnic vibe}.
You can turn on the 90s denim cool with their patchwork sneakers for INR 400. Denim never goes out of fashion for it returns every year in a new garb. Keep your Backstreet Boys poster close and these, closer.
