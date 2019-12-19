Little Italy is a beautiful place serves some amazing Italian food and should be hence on your go-to list. The place serves up for all reasons: dates, events and parties! It's a very good option for wine and dine. The food is delectable and the array of ingredients used can leave a foodie satisfied to the last inch of their soul. Alcohol lovers will find their favourites and health freaks will find some great juices up on the menu. The garlic bread and crostini are one of the best in Mumbai (and well I can bet on that) The Spinach Pinenut Ravioli and Pizzas were also are favourite. The Lebanese section is a gold mine that deserves to be unearthed.
We Have A Little Italy Tucked In Juhu! Checked It Now
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
The lack of hot beverages kind of haunted us. But it's not a necessity, you see. You might have to do reservations for larger groups. Slightly on the pricier side, the portions are good.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
