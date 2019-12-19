We Have A Little Italy Tucked In Juhu! Checked It Now

Little Italy is a beautiful place serves some amazing Italian food and should be hence on your go-to list. The place serves up for all reasons: dates, events and parties! It's a very good option for wine and dine. The food is delectable and the array of ingredients used can leave a foodie satisfied to the last inch of their soul. Alcohol lovers will find their favourites and health freaks will find some great juices up on the menu. The garlic bread and crostini are one of the best in Mumbai (and well I can bet on that) The Spinach Pinenut Ravioli and Pizzas were also are favourite. The Lebanese section is a gold mine that deserves to be unearthed.