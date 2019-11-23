It's wedding season all! And we know how tough it can be to find the perfect wedding outfit. We've picked out a selection of clothes and accessories that will get you ready for your bros wedding.
It's Shaadi Season: Here's What To Wear To Your Bro's Wedding
Pocket Detail Brown Textured Long Kurta
We like this classic brown kurta that pairs well with a classic white pajama. We suggest you team this up with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look.
Classic Tangerine Shirt
If you want to add a pop of colour to your outfit and stand out in the crowd, we suggest this bold tangerine shirt. Pair with formal pants and shoes to complete the look if you choose a Western style this shaadi season.
Two Tone Vintage Oxford Shoes
You can't go wrong with a stylish pair of Oxford shoes! These two-tone Oxford's are all about the vintage look and as an added bonus for all you animal lovers, they are completely vegan and cruelty-free.
Multi Print Tie
This two-toned tie from Mensome is a sophisticated addition to your outfit if you choose to go the Western style. It's available in two colour options - black and grey.
Multi Strapped Printed Kohlapuris
If you choose the ethnic route for your wedding style, this pair of Kolhapuris are a good addition to your look. They pair well with any ethnic outfit and come in a basic black with print detailing.
