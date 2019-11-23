Eco-Friendly To Venetian: Choose From These Trending Themes If You're Getting Married
Live Your Fairytale
Every bride deserves to feel like a princess on her big day. And with Momente Wedding planners, you can make that come to life. Pastels, flowers, an archway, stylish chairs, a throne for the bride and groom, and so much more that you can bring in.
What To Expect: Momente is mainly into destination weddings, and fairytale is their forte. They will take care of the decor, entertainment, food and beverages and even your wedding invites.
Shell Out: INR 45-50 lakh onward
Go Eco-Friendly
If you're an eco-conscious couple and are looking to incorporate that in your wedding too (without doing too much shosha) all you have to do is hire the right wedding planner. Shaadismart, based out of Saki Naka, is a specialist in organising zero-waste weddings. You can use handwritten chalkboards as wedding signs at the entrance, decor made out of wood, and all the flowers sourced locally. Oh and the best part is that you can bring in a lot of DIY elements in your shaadi.
What To Expect: Apart from the decor, Shaadismart takes care of your band baaja, pandit, hair-and-makeup, and even gets a photographer on board.
Shell Out: INR 20 Lakh onward
The Royal Touch
Grown up watching larger-than-life Bollywood weddings and want one for yourself too? Trust Marry Me to plan the best one for you. A grand entrance, shades of gold and red, chandeliers, and maybe a revolving stage for the bride and the groom- there's so much to explore in this theme. Oh and pulling it off is easy too, provided to go to the right planners.
What To Expect: Marry Me helps in managing your budget, provides wedding insurance, and also helps you book your honeymoon post the wedding.
Shell Out: INR 50 lakh onward
Marry In The Woods
Always loved meandering through the woods and the smell of fresh leaves and flowers? Opt for a forest-themed wedding. You don't really have to do much, just bring in pretty elements in a patch that looks like a forest. But what's more important is seeking permission to host the wedding in a natural locale. The Wedding Co can help you with that, and a lot more.
What To Expect: The Wedding Co gives you the cheapest rates possible for all the services you avail for, and helps you with gifting your guests too.
Shell Out: INR 15 lakh onward
A Beachy Affair
This one's not too new a theme but is always going to stay evergreen. Don't we love the beaches anyway? From mehendi to cocktail to the wedding, have it all in the outdoor. Let the Wedding Soul take over and manage your big day. Get yourself a coral themed wedding cake, or a mermaid-style gown. It's really a fun theme and there's so much you can do here!
What To Expect: The Wedding Soul caters to all the pre-wedding festivities, and their ability to organize things according to your brief, is on point.
Shell Out: INR 60 lakh onward
Venetian Ways
We understand that budget may sometimes stop you from having your wedding in Europe. But who said you cannot organize one in your own city? Hire a Wednishka to watch the magic of that Venice-themed wedding unfold. Venice is known for its carnivals and maybe you could use that culture on your big day. Get your guests quirky masks to wear, or maybe build an artificial pool, and tell your better half to bring in the baraati on boats!
What To Expect: Wednishka takes care of your digital/social media uploads (we know you want to share those pretty wedding updates), they arrange for special effects like grand entries and fireworks, and they also do airport pick-ups of all the guests you're expecting (you're not a superhuman, afterall)
Shell Out: A tad-bit expensive but worth crafting your dreams with the best, right?
Comments (0)