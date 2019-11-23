Eco-Friendly To Venetian: Choose From These Trending Themes If You're Getting Married

We understand that budget may sometimes stop you from having your wedding in Europe. But who said you cannot organize one in your own city? Hire a Wednishka to watch the magic of that Venice-themed wedding unfold. Venice is known for its carnivals and maybe you could use that culture on your big day. Get your guests quirky masks to wear, or maybe build an artificial pool, and tell your better half to bring in the baraati on boats!

What To Expect: Wednishka takes care of your digital/social media uploads (we know you want to share those pretty wedding updates), they arrange for special effects like grand entries and fireworks, and they also do airport pick-ups of all the guests you're expecting (you're not a superhuman, afterall)

Shell Out: A tad-bit expensive but worth crafting your dreams with the best, right?