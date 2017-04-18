A pre-wedding photoshoot is the best breakaway from all those wedding preparations and madness. We have a list of spots that will make for the most beautiful of memories.
WedMeGood Knows The Perfect Spots For Your Pre-Wedding PhotoShoot
Vasai Fort
Create wonderful memories in the romantic and timeless Vasai Fort. This is arguably our favorite historical place and we bet even your photographer will be delighted to capture it. It offers great variety and you can click many different shots.
Aamby Valley City
With such breathtakingly scenic views, Aamby Valley makes for an excellent location. The surroundings are so picturesque all you need is your partner and your photographer!
Bandra – Worli Sea Link
Document your love story with the Sea Link in the backdrop. This architectural marvel also known as Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, makes for gorgeous photographs.
Local Streets
If you think photo shoots at monuments or beaches have been done to death, why not romaticize the mundane and click some shots at your favourite hangouts in the city? The café you went to on your first date or a library you frequent. The streets with local buses, black and yellow taxis, graffiti and wall art make for some dreamy pictures. (People might stand and stare but other than that you’ll be left with amazing pictures)
Kanheri Caves
For an offbeat location, try the Kanheri Caves situated inside the forests of The Sanjay Gandhi National Park. These Buddhist caves are serene, tranquil and far away from the usual hustle and bustle of the city. (Pro Tip : Carry a pair of flats because there is some walking involved)
Kala Ghoda
This crescent shaped district of South Mumbai houses a lot of heritage buildings which can serve as stunning backdrops for a photo shoot. If you are an artist or just love art, consider Kala Ghoda as your pre-wedding shoot location. It offers some colourful and fun spots to take pictures.
Silver Beach
A hidden gem in Mumbai. Juhu Beach’s lesser known cousin is much less crowded and cleaner too. Perfect for a beach themed shoot. You can enjoy the sun, sand and sea with some nariyal paani!
Marine Drive
This one is a no-brainer but we just had to include Marine Drive in the list. Because no list with photo shoot locations in Mumbai is complete without it.
Film City
This one is for the Bollywood buffs. Recreate a scene from your favourite film, or dress up like a movie character.
Adlabs Imagica
Such an exciting place right? For some seriously beautiful photos, go to a theme park. Ride the carousel, play and take some crazy, vibrant, happy pictures along the way.
Phool Gali, Matunga
Flowers make everything prettier, don’t you agree? The gali is dotted with fresh, vibrant blooms for a fairytale – like photo shoot. Pro tip: The place is quite busy so pick a non-peak hour for best results.
Gateway of India
Overlooking the Arabian Sea, The Gateway of India is one of the most popular locations in Mumbai for a pre-wedding shoot. Everyone has heard about it but definitely worth a mention. This historical arch lends a certain magic to photographs that is undeniable.
So We're Saying....
Go make some crazy, beautiful, fabulous, wonderful memories with your partner. These definitely will be for keeps.
