Lunch Plans? Seefah Has Introduced A Curated Lunch Menu For Weekdays

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Seefah

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khan House, 3rd Floor, 301, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chefs Seefah and Karan have introduced a specially curated lunch menu available on weekdays. The menu showcases both Thai and Japanese specials with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. They're priced at ₹850 ++ & ₹950 ++ respectively. The menu lets you choose one from Appetizers Soups Salads Mains & Desserts. The menu is brilliantly put together so that consumers get to indulge in rich and authentic flavours and a scrumptious meal.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Seefah

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khan House, 3rd Floor, 301, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default