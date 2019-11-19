Lunch Plans? Seefah Has Introduced A Curated Lunch Menu For Weekdays

Chefs Seefah and Karan have introduced a specially curated lunch menu available on weekdays. The menu showcases both Thai and Japanese specials with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. They're priced at ₹850 ++ & ₹950 ++ respectively. The menu lets you choose one from Appetizers Soups Salads Mains & Desserts. The menu is brilliantly put together so that consumers get to indulge in rich and authentic flavours and a scrumptious meal.