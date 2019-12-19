Spend A Weekend Away From The City Life & Closer To Nature At Bordi

The place is less crowded as not many people are aware of it, which makes it perfect for those who want to have a peaceful weekend away from the chaos of the city life. It's one of the best non-touristy places. We stayed at a resort called Hill Zill, they have an open pool which is pretty much empty, so it's as good as a personal pool. Wake up early and wander into the chickoo farms to get the feel of village life. The people are super friendly and welcoming. A 20-minute ride takes you to the beach, which again is less crowded. You can just relax by the beach and have a great time.