Enjoy An Amazing Healthy Weekend Breakfast At This Beautiful Cafe

Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Lazing on a weekend morning, aromas got you covered. The Weekend Breakfast at Aromas is all set to spoil you for a healthy morning grub. Reasonably priced: Non-veg 449 & Veg 349. Breakfast includes: -Juice (Fresh/Canned) -1 Prep from the live counter (eggs/Paneer) -Cereals (Corn/Choco/Wheat Flakes): pick 1 -Fresh Cut Fruits -Sides -Tea/Coffee Initiated by sipping on the Fresh Watermelon juice & cold coffee refreshing start to the breakfast, followed by the fresh fruit platter which contained Watermelon, apples & banana slices. I skipped the cereals. Called for the sides which had grilled chicken sausages tossed in pepper and accompanied with salad + baked beans (Beans in a tangy sauce) Live Counter Akuri on Toast Egg Bhurji on toasted brown bread slices was really good. Paneer Akuri was available for the vegetarians. Stuffed Omlette: Fluffy Omlette with veggies zucchini, mushroom, onions with a spike of green chillies was yum. Overall, it was a great experience with really good food.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Kids

