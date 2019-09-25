This Industrial Yard Revamped Into A Restaurant Is Just Perfect For Dinner Dates

Rule 34: This property is an industrial yard, revamped into a restaurant. They have an area about 6000 sq.ft. which is quite big in a place like Mumbai. The restaurant is made in 3 sections: The open-air seating which has a beach shack kinda feel to it, the indoor fine dining and the third one is a mezzanine flooring one. The mezzanine flooring one gives you a view of the concert and believes me they are the best seats in the house. The vibe of the place is energetic and it's not too chaotic which is a surprise. The bar and the food menu of the place are too good and you'll be surely spoilt for choice, they have fusion food along with some Continental stuff too. The food especially the Continental was an absolute smasher, loved the Cheesy Chicken Steak along with all the appetizers, Chicken Puff and Pan-seared chicken. It's a complete package if you want to just relax and have your weekend dinner along with some good food and pretty good music then this is the place to visit, you won't be disappointed.