Chill Vibe & Fab Food, This Outlet Will Definitely Amaze You!

The decor and the way everything has been placed is the most eye catchy bit for anyone to spend their weekend at By the Bae. The ambiance of the place is super chill and fun. They have got three sections and I chose the rooftop cause of its amazing beachside view. The food was pleasing but they could have done a better job regarding it so would rate it: 8/10 In the picture : Harissa chicken Tikka Green Thai Curry & Rice Dragon Ball & Shirley Temple were my choice of mocktails The staff is courteous as well You would want to visit this place cause it is quite pleasing and beautiful.