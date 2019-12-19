Plan A Perfect Weekend Getaway At This New Beautiful Resort

Viola Beacon: A newly opened property by the Fern Hotels in the Vaksai region of Lonavla. A lovely place away from the city. They have a huge property with some amazing facilities. They have an open air Restaurant and an amazing Swimming Pool. They have a nice Kids zone for kids to play and also indoor games like Pool Table, Table Tennis, Air Hockey and Foosball. Their open-air Restaurant serves some really delicious food. They have a Breakfast buffet with a variety of options from South Indian to North Indian with fresh fruit juices and milkshakes. We had an amazing time at Viola Beacon. The best thing was to do a Poolside Lunch. Also for dinner, they made a special setup for us. They made us feel very special. I definitely recommend Viola Beacon to people looking for a nice getaway from the city and spend some quality time with their loved ones.