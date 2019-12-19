In The Heart Of Nature: Here's Where to Stay In Kaas
With breathtaking views of the Sahyadris right at your doorstep, this heritage villa in Kaas is the weekend getaway you've been craving. Nestled in the heart of nature, this villa is a moment of calm away from the bright lights and big city.
What Makes It Awesome
Wake up to the sounds of nature at this gorgeous villa, just 15 minutes from the Kaas Plateau. High in the mountains outside Satara City, the villa is located in a small village and aims to work in harmony with the surroundings and village life.
While here, you can savour delicious home-style meals that pop with the flavours of regional Maharashtrian cuisine. Best of all, the food is equally affordable and won't burn a hole in your pocket.
As for accommodation, there's more than just one option so it caters to a variety of budgets, which is great. If you're traveling with friends you'll love the tent houses or their dormitory rooms. For a more luxe option, you can opt for the bungalow suite.
