We love that there are so many weekend getaway options from Mumbai. Some of them are popular tourist hubs while others remain hidden secrets. Phaltan is one of the lesser known tourist spots that many explorers would love to visit. Here’s a detailed guide that will help you make the most of your break here!
Off The Beaten Path: Enjoy A Weekend Break In Phaltan
Visit Pomegranate Farms
There are a lot of pomegranate farms in Phaltan, and most of these allow tourists and travellers to enjoy a walk around the plantations. Farmers are more than happy to introduce travellers to their produce, and some of them will even invite you home for a home-cooked meal!
Visit: The Jadhavwadi Farm for a truly local experience, and don’t forget to buy the fresh pomegranate after your tour!
Get Historical At Rajwada Palace
Home to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s first wife Sai Bai, the Rajwada Palace or Mudhoji Manmohan Rajwada is where travellers go to understand Maratha history in Phaltan.
What To Expect: The tour of this palace will introduce you to colonial architecture, vintage décor and stories from the past. Intricate detailing on furniture, chandeliers, velvet upholstery, paintings, silver dining sets- the rustic charm of this palace is definitely worth experiencing.
Enjoy A Picnic At The Pussegaon Windmills
Pussegaon Windmills lie a short drive away from Phaltan, and comes highly recommended. Pack a picnic basket and enjoy a scenic road-trip to these windmills that also make for a beautiful picnic spot. You can stand under the windmills here, enjoy the strong breeze and the green landscape all around, and end with a lunch before heading back to town.
P.S: The drive is an easy one and you just have to map it right. The locals guide you better than a Google Map would though.
Go trekking at the Thosegar Waterfalls
If you love the outdoors, we suggest you head to the Thosegar waterfalls in Phaltan! There is one large and one small waterfall at this tourist attraction which can be reached via car too. Seeing the grandeur of the waterfall and the sound of the water rushing down is definitely worth an awe-inspiring experience that every nature lover must undertake in Phaltan.
Best Time To Visit: Mostly during or post the monsoon season.
P.S: Don't forget to wear shoes that have a good grip because the hike might be a slippery one.
Watch Flowers Bloom At Kaas
A scenic road-trip will take you to the Kaas Plateau, also known as the valley of flowers. Winding roads, grasslands all around and beautiful flowers adding a pop of colour to the green landscape make this visit to the valley of flowers worth it, and if you’re a nature lover you mustn’t miss out on this experience either.
Best Time To Visit: The best time to visit is in the month of September, when monsoons are receding.
View Art At Sri Bhavani Museum
Sri Bhavani Museum has 500 miniature paintings of all major schools – Jaipur, Kangra, Mughal, Punjab, Bijapur, Pahadi and Maratha of the 15th to 19th century. It was built by the Raja of Aundh in 1938 and exhibits the work of Bhawanrao. It also has the famous stone structure of 'Mother and Child' by Henry Moore. It also has a section dedicated to western paintings. So if you're a history buff, or have always been curious, this one's a must-visit museum.
P.S: Make sure you don't get too carried away and get your cameras out. The authorities levy a fine on photography.
Go Trekking To Ajinkyatara Fort
An hour away from Phaltan, Ajinkyatara Fort is a popular spot for trekking for those who like adventure. One of the seven mountains surrounding Satara, it is perched at 3,300ft. and offers magnificent views of the City.
P.S: If sunsets interest you, this one's a great spot to catch a beautiful sunset from.
