Grab Five Friends: This Beautiful Kamshet Bungalow Will Cost Around INR 1,000 Per Person

Sondela, the two BHK bungalow in Kamshet, promises an exclusive stay, cut off from the rest of the hotels and populated areas, and overlooking a scenery right out of our childhood drawing books, complete with a lake and ranges of hills bordering it. The bungalow serves as the perfect place to chill with friends, or even family, after a long, hectic week which left you striving to get away from society and civilization for a while.

You can either cook at the bungalow, or order food from the restaurant nearby.

Being 30 km from Lonavala, Kamshet is also the home for adventure sports that you can never get tired of, and at the end of the day, there’s nothing better to welcome an exhausted you than the spectacular view of the Vadavali lake and the distant hills.