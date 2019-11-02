Post Work Scenes? This Cafe In Bandra Surely Never Disappoints

Toast & Tonic is located at the heart of BKC. Although far from Bandra station and Kurla station but once you enter the peripheries of the place you forget the distance and state getting astonished by the place lightings and huge corporate buildings. I went there on a working day but trust me the crowd the place had was like it was a weekend. The place had great hospitality and approach towards the consumers and had a well-crafted menu having a combination of veg and non-veg dishes. Lightings were very decent and the ambiance was really very classy. Had different sections showing their signature drinks and definitely they were worth trying. I had in drinks Gentleman Tonic and Ms. Rose & Col. Cucumber, in starter had Crispy Sweet Corn Custard and in the main course had Asparagus Risotto and Dan Pan Noodles and at last the best part was dessert. In and all a great place to visit and a lavishing experience one.