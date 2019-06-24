Enjoy Your Weekend At This Cool Bar With Amazing Food & Drinks

Craftbar is located in BKC and has a great ambience. The music is extremely good at this place allowing you to enjoy at a great level. The ambience is spacious, well organized and well maintained. The interior lighting, interior everything is decent and alluring. When you visit a restaurant it's not just the food but also the environment and vibes matter here I found all those things equally distributed. But the food here is also tasty. The staff was helpful the person name Arjun Dey helped us a lot to decide and was quick at this service. My favourite part was the drinks I loved each and every drink I had here. The drink I loved the most was 7 Island Ice Tea amazing huge drink a mix of all the favourite base. Vodka-based, sex on the beach flavoured with cranberry juice truly delicious. Further, you can try aged spiced sangria it is also good. For food, I tried veg and non-veg both. In Veg, I went for paneer tikka tart which is basically like a Katori with paneer and cheese. Tandoori momos were non-veg is was kind of okay. The roast chicken was damn good really tasty. For Mains, Murgh Abadi tikka and steamed chicken rice balls are good. The food is really tasty. I really loved and enjoyed a lot at this place.