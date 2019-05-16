This place Rewas beach is just a 3-hour drive from Mumbai. Alternative to Alibag and Goa. It's a clean beach with no public. Amazing tree houses for groups n couples. There is a beautiful seating arrangement with music and lights which is great to click photos and pre-wedding shoot. Affordable charges and food facility is also available.
Weekends At Mangetsu Farms!
AC should be installed as it gets a little warm during afternoon time. Carry mosquito repellent along as there are mosquitoes sometimes.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
