Weekends At Mangetsu Farms!

Mangetsu Farm

Ranjankhar Davali, Maharashtra
Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place Rewas beach is just a 3-hour drive from Mumbai. Alternative to Alibag and Goa. It's a clean beach with no public. Amazing tree houses for groups n couples. There is a beautiful seating arrangement with music and lights which is great to click photos and pre-wedding shoot. Affordable charges and food facility is also available.

What Could Be Better?

AC should be installed as it gets a little warm during afternoon time. Carry mosquito repellent along as there are mosquitoes sometimes.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

