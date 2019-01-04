Hemant Oberoi - Redefining culinary experiences and fine dine sector.

Chef Oberoi has launched his own company - OB Hospitality, a brand set to change the dynamics of hospitality. It is located amidst the corporate park and is set out to create culinary history and refine the bar for culinary experiences. Some of the specials we tried were the Beetroot Paper Soup, Avocado Tortilla Pizza, Pollo Brasso Chicken and the Martaban ka Meat. The above items were all part of a special set course meal. The lamb was amongst our favourites that day. But the show stealer was the ‘ Kahlua Mousse ‘. You need to let the captains at Hemant Oberoi brief you on this dish, what seems like just a few words and an attractive mousse, has so much to offer than just that. It's simply mesmerising.