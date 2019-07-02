A Happy Heart Is A Healthy Start: Here's A List Of Wellness Retreats To Gift Your Fam

Right by the hills in Pune, is a meditation and yoga retreat by the name of Ananda. This is a rather simple wellness centre, where the core focus lies on understanding yoga, practising with dedication, and meditating. They even have an organic farm, and the meals are wholesome vegetarian food. There are thee options when it comes to the accommodation here: fully furnished cabins with an attached washroom, furnished duplex rooms with a mezzanine that is perfect for families and the simple furnished rooms for when you really want the simple life.

Time on the road: Approximately 3.5 hours

The expense: A 3-day weekend retreat stay starts at INR 3,600 per person for a private room if you opt for their seclusion package. The package includes three vegetarian meals delivered to your room. A private room starts at INR 1,200 per day.

Note: Unmarried and engaged couples are required to stay in separate rooms during the visit.