Wooden Decor, Pashmina Shawls & Silk Carpets: We’ve Found Ourselves A Mini Kashmir

Tucked away in the artsy and cultural streets of Fort, we spotted an amazing store called Kashmir Handicrafts and Handlooms which literally captures and envelopes India’s paradise perfectly within four walls. Walk into the store and you can’t help but notice how well-organised, spacious and elegant this boutique is. Overwhelmed by a vast variety of products, we asked the store owner what’s special or unique about their store. Replying with a smile, Joe (the store’s owner) mentioned how each and every product in the store was really special, just like the state. And after taking a stroll around the store we realised he was absolutely true. Take a right as you enter the store and you’ll see the entire collection of furniture made of walnut wood with artistic and offbeat carvings. Walnut wood is a popular form of wood well-known for its natural chocolate dark colour, strength and its long durability. The furniture includes dining tables, cabinet and organisers, and home accessories and accents. Walk further and you’ll spot their amazing collection of silk carpets rolled neatly and organised in a corner. Well, there are a few carpets up for display which are adorned all over the store. From all the carpets on display, we spotted an elegant, pure silk and a huge sized one which was for a whopping INR 2 lakh. Towards the other corner, there’s an entire section of gifting and home décor items made from papier-mâché (material made from paper pieces or pulp). The price range of these gifting items starts at INR 80 and include quirky patterned plates, jewellery, organisers, boxes, décor bells, animal themed décor items, pen stands and our favourite wooden house boats. There are literally unlimited gifting options which are both thoughtful and cost-effective. If we’re talking about Jammu and Kashmir, there’s no way we can miss out on the ethnic and traditional Pashmina shawls. Starting from INR 6,000 they’ve got a wonderful collection of such shawls in multiple shades, smooth texture and comfortable fabric. Apart from the shawls they’ve got a collection of women wear, which includes embroidered silk kurits starting at INR 700. And, lastly their ‘chota packet, bada dhamaka’ – a tiny box of original saffron from the state. You can buy a gram of saffron for INR 400. So, whether you’ve been to that gorgeous paradise or not, we highly recommend hitting up this store to truly transport you right there.