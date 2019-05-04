Ice-Creams & Milkshakes To Your Rescue This Summers!

So yesterday I went to TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery with my friend here to taste some delicious ice cream and milkshakes and we ordered:- **Milkshakes** #Newyorker this was made up of cheesecake and was little salty in taste but if you love cheesecakes it's a must try!! Liked it!! #Milkyway this was something we can call the real milkshake as it was made white chocolate and was just amazing try it as it is worth every penny spent, also it was having just right consistency you can feel it in every sip Highly recommended 😋😋🤘🔥 **Shooters** #GlossyChocolate it was basically a chocolate mousse and was topped with dark chocolate and served directly from the freezer it has ample amount of chocolate, so if you are a chocolate lover Highly recommended 😋😋🔥🤘 #RedVelvet this was made by blending red velvet pastry with ice cream and white chocolate and was topped with red velvet sprinkler which not only made it look good but also tastes very good, again best for cheesecake lovers🔥 **Icecream** #Mango as they said they make each and every flavour fresh and on the same day and also all the fruits ice-creams!! They make season wise only and trust me, guys, that mango flavoured ice cream was super fresh and its taste was just like frozen mango😋😋😋 all mango lover head over here asap!!! #DarkKnight this was made with dark chocolate but as you know dark chocolates are quite bitter in taste but not in its case do try it😋 you are surely gonna love it❤️❤️!! Highly recommended! #MochaMocha just one-word description "Incredible" Do try it out purely made up of coffee only Highly recommended!! If you are a coffee lover Overall one of the best ice-cream parlour ever visited each penny is valued here, you will not regret after tasting icecreams here perfect value for money!!😋😋 Ratings Food 5/5 Service 5/5 Ambience 4/5