Make your Goan adventures cross over to the true wild side by going on a crocodile safari. Intrigued {despite the teeth chattering}? Read on.
Heading To Goa With Buddies? Skip The Alcohol & Go On A Crocodile Safari
What Makes It Awesome
Well, talk about finally giving Tito’s and Mambo’s a break right? This adventure will get you in touch with Goa’s nature. You will get on a ride on a 12-seater boat, and go on a ride along the Cumbharjua Canal where you, 10 others and a naturalist will go spotting wild crocodiles, rare Indian birds {the kingfisher, sea eagles, osprey}.
Blue Bulb organises these crocodile and bird-watching safaris which start from the Cortalim Ferry Terminal, and is along the River Zuari in Goa.
Pro-TIp
A ride is for INR 1,699 and the duration is about 2.5 hours. What’re you waiting for? Book it here.
Don't leave home without guts. And glory. Just kidding. Keep your camera/phone.
