Heading To Goa With Buddies? Skip The Alcohol & Go On A Crocodile Safari

Well, talk about finally giving Tito’s and Mambo’s a break right? This adventure will get you in touch with Goa’s nature. You will get on a ride on a 12-seater boat, and go on a ride along the Cumbharjua Canal where you, 10 others and a naturalist will go spotting wild crocodiles, rare Indian birds {the kingfisher, sea eagles, osprey}.

Blue Bulb organises these crocodile and bird-watching safaris which start from the Cortalim Ferry Terminal, and is along the River Zuari in Goa.

