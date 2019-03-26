The ambience at Social in Carter Road is so good and chill that it makes me feel alive. I loved it plus the taste of the food is great and the view from that place is beautiful. You can see the beach and feel happy all the time! We had: 1. Chinese bhel:- we made it customised and it was on point! 2. Cheese masala pav:- the taste was amazing I cannot express. 3. Veg burger:- the presentation and the burger was amazing, loved it. 4. Death wings:- my friend had it because I don't eat non-veg, it was amazing and spicy!
Social At Carter Road Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Great Food!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Also On Carter Road Social
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)