Social At Carter Road Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Great Food!

The ambience at Social in Carter Road is so good and chill that it makes me feel alive. I loved it plus the taste of the food is great and the view from that place is beautiful. You can see the beach and feel happy all the time! We had: 1. Chinese bhel:- we made it customised and it was on point! 2. Cheese masala pav:- the taste was amazing I cannot express. 3. Veg burger:- the presentation and the burger was amazing, loved it. 4. Death wings:- my friend had it because I don't eat non-veg, it was amazing and spicy!