What's Better Than A Twisted Angrezi Dhaba

Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Dadar, Mumbai
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nakshatra Mall, 2nd Floor, Ranade Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Angrezi Dhaba welcomes you with all the amazing dhaba vibes with Bollywood famous dialogue posters. The seating arrangement is so good. They have an original rickshaw to post a click.The food was really delicious with all the Videshi Tadka. Chicken Sev Puri - This one on the menu so really shocking turns out to be so delicious the tamarind chutney the kheema blends perfectly. Highly recommended. Tikka masala Mac and cheese - It was cheesy the Mac n cheese and the tikka what a combination. Hats off guys Chicken tandoori masala - This was delectable. The chicken was tender and blends amazingly with the masala. Butter Lachchedar Naan- super soft and complimented well with the gravy. Gulab Jamun Truffle- Brownie, ice cream and gulab jamun amazing trip combination. Loved it. They even have an open terrace area to dine in but they open it only in evenings.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

