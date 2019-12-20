Cheese And Chaat Unite: Get The Best Fusion Combos At Shreeji's In Borivali

Shreeji’s has become a household name for chaat, especially fusion chaat in the area. One of the best in the business and the first of its kind in Mumbai, we have enjoyed ourselves thoroughly whenever we have come here. Even though this is a roadside stall, the hygiene levels are top-notch and the food is oh-so-satisfying! Since this falls under the category of street food, the ambiance really doesn’t come into the picture, but like the wise men say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’. The Veg Extravaganza and The Pizza Punch served here must definitely be tried. There’s no point getting your car here because parking can be an issue since there is no dedicated space given to it.