This Restro Cafe Is One Stop For All Your Starter Cravings

Cafes

Raisin Restro Cafe

Charni Road, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

320, Opp. Hinduja College, Charni Road, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Raisin Restro Cafe's "Fusion Platter" has tacos, Cheese cornball, baked bruschetta, and pita pocket. It is one-stop for all your starter cravings. Mexican Chimichanga Sizzler: A crispy cheesy with veggies and deep-fried patties served with Mexican rice, French fries and Mexican sauce which was simply a perfect spicy delight.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

